Hawaii Island police investigating after body found in Hilo Bay

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island are investigating after a body was found Thursday in Hilo Bay.

Police said around 4:15 p.m., a caller reported seeing a body floating in the water about 200 yards off shore.

Fire crews used a helicopter to pull up the body and bring it ashore.

The body was identified as a 59-year-old man, but officials are withholding further information pending next-of-kin notification.

Police have not ruled out foul play.

An autopsy has been scheduled Friday to determine his exact cause of death.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311, Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 or Detective Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2384.

