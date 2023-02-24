Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Strong winds with scattered showers expected to persist into next week

First Alert Forecast: Strong winds with scattered showers expected to persist through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Strong winds with scattered showers expected to persist through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two strong high pressure fans far north of the islands will continue to produce strong trade winds for the next seven days. Strong winds may exceed advisory thresholds in windier zones over the eastern half of the state. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the North Kohala area of the Big Island through Friday afternoon. This advisory may need to be expanded for windier areas in Maui and Hawaii Counties from Friday into the weekend. Trade wind showers remain in the forecast through the weekend. An upper level low drifting east of the Big Island this weekend will bring enhanced shower activity along windward slopes of the Big Island and East Maui.

The strong trades upstream of the islands will maintain the large and rough trade wind swell into next week. The current High Surf Advisory for east facing shores is out through early Saturday morning. A small northwest swell (310-320) will maintain below normal surf along north and west facing shores.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
The Manago Hotel in Captain Cook has received a prestigious recognition.
Hawaii’s oldest restaurant receives prestigious James Beard recognition
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
HFD is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Makiki home, killing two people.
Fire tears through Makiki home, killing an elderly woman and man
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Get ready for W-I-N-D-Y conditions!
Thursday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to persist through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to linger through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to persist through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions with breezy winds taking over
First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions with breezy winds taking over