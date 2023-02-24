First Alert Forecast: Strong winds with scattered showers expected to persist into next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two strong high pressure fans far north of the islands will continue to produce strong trade winds for the next seven days.

Strong winds may exceed advisory thresholds in windier zones over the eastern half of the state.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the North Kohala area of the Big Island through Friday afternoon. This advisory may need to be expanded for windier areas in Maui and Hawaii Counties from Friday into the weekend.

Trade wind showers remain in the forecast through the weekend. An upper level low drifting east of the Big Island this weekend will bring enhanced shower activity along windward slopes of the Big Island and East Maui.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

The strong trades upstream of the islands will maintain the large and rough trade wind swell into next week.

The current High Surf Advisory for east facing shores is out through early Saturday morning. A small northwest swell (310-320) will maintain below normal surf along north and west facing shores.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.