Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Episode 150: A lesson on how to avoid cyber crimes from a former cyber criminal

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:41 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on “Muthaship,” we’re talking with a man who was once America’s most wanted cyber criminal.

Brett Johnson was caught, spent time in jail and is now working to protect large corporations and everyday people from being a victim of cyber crime.

He breaks down the most common scams and simple steps to protect your personal and financial information.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Manago Hotel in Captain Cook has received a prestigious recognition.
Hawaii’s oldest restaurant receives prestigious James Beard recognition
8-year-old Washington State boy with Hawaii ties found in Missouri after being reported missing...
Boy with Hawaii ties reported missing in Washington state is found safe
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Ala Moana burglary
Police: Burglary suspect tried to evade officers by hiding in Macy’s store ceiling
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Generally, scientists estimate that about 10,000 to 12,000 whales visit Hawaii each year to...
PODCAST: Whales migrating to Hawaii face a number of threats — but not all are visible
With more whales entering Hawaiian waters, officials remind mariners to be vigilant
With more whales entering Hawaiian waters, officials remind mariners to be vigilant (Part 2)
Whales migrating to Hawaii face a number of threats — but not of them all are visible
Whales migrating to Hawaii face a number of threats — but not of them all are visible (Part 1)
Scientists say climate change is the 'greatest threat' whales are facing
Scientists say climate change is the 'greatest threat' whales are facing (Part 3)