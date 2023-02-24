Episode 150: A lesson on how to avoid cyber crimes from a former cyber criminal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on “Muthaship,” we’re talking with a man who was once America’s most wanted cyber criminal.

Brett Johnson was caught, spent time in jail and is now working to protect large corporations and everyday people from being a victim of cyber crime.

He breaks down the most common scams and simple steps to protect your personal and financial information.

