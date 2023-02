Clintons attend blessing of new parish center on Hawaii Island

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton are in Hawaii.

The Clintons attended the blessing of a new parish center at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Kailua-Kona.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth was also there, along with Catholic leaders and churchgoers.

It’s unknown how long the Clintons plan to stay in Hawaii.

