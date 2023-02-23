Warriors basketball hosts pivotal final two homes games of the regular season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team hosts their final two home games of the regular season this weekend with meetings with the top-two teams in the Big West Conference coming to Manoa.

The ‘Bows host second place UC Riverside on Thursday and face league leader UC Irvine on Saturday for Senior night.

UH has won four of its last five games and are just a half game behind No. 2 UCR and look to leap frog the Highlanders in the standings before their meeting with the Anteaters.

On Saturday, the ‘Bows take on UCI on Senior night. Following the game, the team will honor seniors Juan Munoz, Kamaka Hepa and Samuta Avea in the traditional Hawaii way.

Tip off against UC Riverside is set for 7:00 p.m. with the game being televised on Spectrum Sports.

For their meeting with UC Irvine, the game will be Nationally televised on ESPN2 — tip off set for 5:00 p.m.

