Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Wahine basketball embark on final regular season road trip

(@HawaiiWBB)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH women’s basketball team embarks on its final regular season road trip this weekend.

Hawaii stops at UC Riverside on Thursday and UC Irvine on Saturday.

The Wahine currently hold a 10-6 in-conference record and sit at fourth place in the Big West — only a half-game ahead of UC Davis.

The ‘Bows are pushing forward after three players faced season-ending injuries.

Tip off between Hawaii and UC Riverside is Thursday at 4:00 p.m. HST.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
Maui officials: Luxury yacht that ran aground near marine sanctuary leaked fuel into bay
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
SONIC Drive-In on Hookele Street in Kahului, Maui is now open.
Hundreds line up for grand opening of Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In
8-year-old Washington State boy with Hawaii ties found in Missouri after being reported missing...
Boy with Hawaii ties reported missing in Washington state is found safe
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins

Latest News

Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:00 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:00 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)
Some of the State’s best high school girls basketball players hit the court at this year’s Mufi...
The Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree brought together some of the State’s best ballers
some of the State’s best high school ballers converged at Saint Louis school for the Damien...
Hawaii’s Best prep hoopsters converged for the Damien Farias Senior Basketball Classic