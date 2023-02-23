Wahine basketball embark on final regular season road trip

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH women’s basketball team embarks on its final regular season road trip this weekend.

Hawaii stops at UC Riverside on Thursday and UC Irvine on Saturday.

The Wahine currently hold a 10-6 in-conference record and sit at fourth place in the Big West — only a half-game ahead of UC Davis.

The ‘Bows are pushing forward after three players faced season-ending injuries.

Tip off between Hawaii and UC Riverside is Thursday at 4:00 p.m. HST.

