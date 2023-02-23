‘A top priority’: Military says it’s ready to clean up fuel spill atop Haleakala

HALEAKALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military is ready to clean up a fuel spill atop Haleakala, the Secretary of the Air Force said Wednesday.

But they can’t excavate the contaminated soil until the State Department of Health approves their plan.

It’s been nearly a month now since 700 gallons of fuel leaked into the ground after a generator failed at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex.

Secretary Frank Kendall said he’d like to remove the soil as fast as possible, while making sure they are respectful of Hawaiian culture.

“The department Air Force is very embarrassed by the fact that this has occurred,” Kendall explained.

The US Space Force is a separate branch of the armed services, but still part of the Air Force.

Kendall said the military’s ongoing response to the fuel spill is his top priority.

“That’s why I’m here today,” Kendall said. “Restoring the land and the trust will take deliberate and consistent action.”

The U.S. Space Force’s Indo-Pacific Commander said they promise to work with the community and Native Hawaiians who consider Haleakala a very sacred place.

“In the military, we have a saying slow is smooth, smooth is fast,” Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir said. “So when it comes to the cleanup of this sacred land, the best way to move fast is to slow down and make sure you do the job right.”

We’ve asked the department of health if it plans to approve the excavation plan and are waiting to hear back.

The Space Force said they could receive it as soon as Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Space force said the other 6 generators they operate in Hawaii are all running properly.

The U.S. Space Force vows full transparency throughout the entire process.

