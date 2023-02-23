Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Original 2007 iPhone sells for more than $63,000

A first-generation iPhone fetches $63,000 in an online auction.
A first-generation iPhone fetches $63,000 in an online auction.(LCG Auctions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:15 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A first-generation iPhone sold for more than $63,000 in an online auction over the weekend.

The selling price was more than a hundred times its original cost of $599 in 2007.

Officials said the box had never been opened.

The original iPhone offered early Apple adopters a 3.5-inch screen with a 2-megapixel camera, plus 4.8 gigabytes of storage.

It also offered internet capabilities and iTunes.

However, the phone did not have an Apple store and ran on a 2G network exclusive to AT&T.

The bidding started earlier this month at $2,500.

Another unopened first-generation iPhone sold for nearly $40,000 in October 2022.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Manago Hotel in Captain Cook has received a prestigious recognition.
Hawaii’s oldest restaurant receives prestigious James Beard recognition
8-year-old Washington State boy with Hawaii ties found in Missouri after being reported missing...
Boy with Hawaii ties reported missing in Washington state is found safe
Ala Moana burglary
Police: Burglary suspect tried to evade officers by hiding in Macy’s store ceiling
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Consolidated Theatres Kapolei marks one year anniversary since renovation.
Kapolei movie theater deal: $8 tickets for any flick ― all year long

Latest News

NTSB: United flight, Cessna came within 1,100 feet of each other while landing at HNL
NTSB: United flight, Cessna came within 1,100 feet of each other while landing at HNL
Debrief
Pressure is growing to crack down on unlicensed drivers in Hawaii
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
NTSB: United flight, Cessna came within 1,100 feet of each other while landing at HNL
Memorials to McKinley High student Sara Yara grow at the Kapiolani Blvd. crosswalk where she...
After spate of hit-and-runs, startling figure emerges: 1 in 5 fatal crashes involve unlicensed drivers