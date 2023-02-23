Tributes
Oahu grand jury indicts man accused of attacking officer, stealing his police car

A 94-foot yacht that ran aground off West Maui is still stuck this morning and will likely stay there for days.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:13 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday indicted the 39-year-old suspect accused of brutally attacking a police officer in Laie.

Hokuokalani Patoc is accused of attacking HPD Cpl. Nakia Newton during a traffic stop last Thursday and then stealing his police car.

Patoc was charged for first-degree attempted murder and several other counts.

Patoc is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on $1 million bail.

If convicted of attempted murder of a police officer, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This story may be updated.

