NTSB: United flight, Cessna came within 1,100 feet of each other while landing at HNL

The National Transportation and Safety Board released a preliminary report, detailing a close call on the runway at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:36 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Transportation and Safety Board released a preliminary report, detailing a close call on the runway at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

According to the report, a United Airlines Boeing 777 crossed in front of a Cessna 208B that was landing on the same runway on Jan. 23.

NTSB said the two aircrafts came within 1,100 feet of each other.

No damage or injuries were reported.

There were 291 passengers and 10 crew on board the United Airlines plane, and two crew members on the Cessna.

Authorities said the Cessna belonged to Kamaka Air.

The incident happened about a month after a United flight abruptly plunged toward the ocean after taking off from Kahului Airport. No one was hurt.

