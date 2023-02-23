Bills are taking a bigger chunk out of monthly budgets. Here’s how Hawaii stacks up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report is putting a spotlight on how monthly bills are increasingly taking a bigger chunk out of Americans’ pocketbooks ― and underscores just how pervasive Hawaii’s high cost of living is.

The report from web and mobile pay service doxo looked at key spending on housing, auto loans and utilities.

It found that the average U.S. household spends nearly $30,000 a year on household bills, or 42% of their incomes. But the figure was far higher in Hawaii, where the costs for housing and utilities top the nation.

Here’s a look at average monthly household bills in Hawaii, according to the report:

Average monthly mortgage: $2,247 (third highest in the U.S.)

Average monthly rent: $1,856 (highest in the U.S.)

Car loan: $507 (10th highest in the U.S.)

Utilities: $633 (highest in the U.S.)

Car insurance: $261 (highest in the U.S.)

Mobile phone: $165 (highest in the U.S.)

Cable and internet: $123 (16th highest in the U.S.)

Health insurance: $223 (highest in the U.S.)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.