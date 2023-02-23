Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Bills are taking a bigger chunk out of monthly budgets. Here’s how Hawaii stacks up

FILE/Honolulu skyline
FILE/Honolulu skyline(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report is putting a spotlight on how monthly bills are increasingly taking a bigger chunk out of Americans’ pocketbooks ― and underscores just how pervasive Hawaii’s high cost of living is.

The report from web and mobile pay service doxo looked at key spending on housing, auto loans and utilities.

It found that the average U.S. household spends nearly $30,000 a year on household bills, or 42% of their incomes. But the figure was far higher in Hawaii, where the costs for housing and utilities top the nation.

Here’s a look at average monthly household bills in Hawaii, according to the report:

  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,247 (third highest in the U.S.)
  • Average monthly rent: $1,856 (highest in the U.S.)
  • Car loan: $507 (10th highest in the U.S.)
  • Utilities: $633 (highest in the U.S.)
  • Car insurance: $261 (highest in the U.S.)
  • Mobile phone: $165 (highest in the U.S.)
  • Cable and internet: $123 (16th highest in the U.S.)
  • Health insurance: $223 (highest in the U.S.)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
Maui officials: Luxury yacht that ran aground near marine sanctuary leaked fuel into bay
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
SONIC Drive-In on Hookele Street in Kahului, Maui is now open.
Hundreds line up for grand opening of Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In
8-year-old Washington State boy with Hawaii ties found in Missouri after being reported missing...
Boy with Hawaii ties reported missing in Washington state is found safe
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins

Latest News

Elevated crosswalks to be installed in wake of teen’s hit-and-run death near school
Elevated crosswalks to be installed in wake of teen’s hit-and-run death near school
Kali Watson
After hurdle in Senate, Green nominates former DHHL director to lead agency
Morgan Blann holds a photo of Maui firefighter Tre-Evans Dumaran, who died after being swept...
Across the country, a nonprofit honored a fallen Maui firefighter in a very special way
The time has come to say ‘Aloha’ to Aloha Stadium.
It’s time to say goodbye: Here’s how you can bid ‘aloha’ to Aloha Stadium