Moanalua girls wrestling tries for back-to-back State titles this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The States best high school wrestlers are heading to the north shore for the HHSAA State tournament this weekend nd the Moanalua girls team is looking for back-to-back titles.

“I think we’re prepared mentally physically, all of that.” Moanalua head coach Sean Sakaida told Hawaii News Now. “So I think we’re in a pretty good spot.”

Na Menehune girls wrestling head to the Cannon Activites center as the reigning State Champions.

A team that also comes in as the OIA champs. It’s lofty expectations for a squad that doesn’t see it that way, they just see it as any other tournament.

“I don’t think we have any pressure.” Coach Sakaida said. “I don’t feel any pressure, I don’t think they feel any pressure, we just take it one tournament a time, our goal is to win all the tournaments.”

The team keeps that mentality thanks in part to the way they practice, starting every day with dodgeball.

“We do that every single day, we play dodgeball to just get them loose, get the competitive juices going.” Coach Sakaida said. “Get them moving around real quick and you know, just have fun.”

It may look chaotic but it’s put them in a good position heading into states.

Moanalua has one girl competing in every weight class this weekend, one being reigning 117lbs Champion Isabelle Acunsion, who says she’s not buying into the pressure.

“To think about it, it’s just like every other tournament.” Acunsion said. “I mean, I wrestled in the mainland a few times and I’ve seen much bigger things that it opened my mind and it helped me like conquer the fear of wrestling anybody.”

The senior trying to bring another Koa Head trophy back to Salt Lake.

“Doing that again, I feel like I would even be more emotional because hey, it’s my last year so all I can do is give and take, bring it all in.” Acunsion said.

The 2023 HHSAA State Wrestling Championships begins Friday in Laie on the Campus of BYU-Hawaii.

