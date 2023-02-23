LIVE: Elevated crosswalks to be installed in wake of teen’s hit-and-run death near school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will install elevated crosswalks at key intersections around McKinley High School following the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old who was headed to class.

“We must do more to protect our students and pedestrians,” said House Speaker Scott Saiki, at a news conference. “We need to do more to slow down drivers and make our roads safer.”

Saiki said the elevated crosswalks, like those on Pali Highway, will be installed in about 30 days.

The state Transportation Department will also install a red light camera in the area.

Sara Yara was fatally struck last week on Kapiolani Boulevard as she was walking to McKinley High School.

The driver accused of hitting her subsequently turned himself in and has been released pending investigation.

Hawaii News Now found that he had a lengthy list of traffic violations dating back decades.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi pointed out there are more than 8,000 streets on Oahu and a raised crosswalk can’t be installed on every one. “Everyone is a pathway for a potential vehicular accident or someone getting hurt or killed,” he said. “This situation here in a school zone ... this makes all the sense in the world.”

