Honolulu City Council unanimously passes 2 bills to combat rising sea levels

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved two measures addressing sea level rise in an effort to protect Oahu’s coastal resources.

Bills 41 and 42 will increase the shoreline setback rules for new buildings.

Currently it’s 40 feet from the high water mark.

Starting in July 2024, it will increase to between 60 to 130 feet, depending on the coastal erosion rate and location and size of the development.

The measures are in place to combat the expected 3-foot rise in ocean levels by the end of the century.

Bills 41 and 42 will now go to the Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi for signature.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.