HFD battling 2-alarm blaze in Makiki, triggering road closures in area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are responding to a two-alarm blaze in Makiki on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded around 12:45 p.m. to a building on Spencer Street.

Photos showed thick smoke in the area. Nearby residents also reported smelling the smoke.

Authorities have shut down portions of Prospect Street and Spencer Street.

HFD is battling a blaze on Spencer Street. (Corinne Rego)

This story will be updated.

