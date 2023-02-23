Tributes
HFD battling 2-alarm blaze in Makiki, triggering road closures in area

HFD is responding to a building fire in Makiki on Thursday afternoon.
HFD is responding to a building fire in Makiki on Thursday afternoon.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are responding to a two-alarm blaze in Makiki on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded around 12:45 p.m. to a building on Spencer Street.

Photos showed thick smoke in the area. Nearby residents also reported smelling the smoke.

Authorities have shut down portions of Prospect Street and Spencer Street.

HFD is battling a blaze on Spencer Street.
HFD is battling a blaze on Spencer Street.(Corinne Rego)

This story will be updated.

