Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaiian monk seal Kaimana gives birth to Hawaii’s first pup of 2023

(Hawaii Marine Animal Response)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian monk seal Kaimana gave birth to Hawaii’s first pup of the year.

Kaimana is the daughter of Hawaiian monk seal Rocky — who became famous after giving birth on a popular Waikiki beach six years ago.

Kaimana became a mother on Jan. 28 to Uʻi Mea Ola — U’i for short.

A fifth-grade class at Kahuku Elementary gifted the Hawaiian name to the pup, meaning “beautiful survivor.”

“Our goal with each naming is for the students, teachers and surrounding communities to learn a bit more about Hawaiian monk seals, their importance and conservation,” said Emily Greene, HMAR’s education manager.

“In addition, we hope that these students feel a sense of kuleana, or responsibility, to care for and conserve not only the pup they name but all monk seals and marine life.”

Peak pupping season normally begins in spring.

The Hawaii Marine Animal Response encourages the community to give the seals space — recommending at least 150 feet on land and in water.

“We’ve been observing a lot of nursing and swimming behavior from the pair,” said Jon Gelman, HMAR president. “We’ll continue to be in the area until after Kaimana leaves, and the pup begins to venture off by itself.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Manago Hotel in Captain Cook has received a prestigious recognition.
Hawaii’s oldest restaurant receives prestigious James Beard recognition
8-year-old Washington State boy with Hawaii ties found in Missouri after being reported missing...
Boy with Hawaii ties reported missing in Washington state is found safe
Ala Moana burglary
Police: Burglary suspect tried to evade officers by hiding in Macy’s store ceiling
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Consolidated Theatres Kapolei marks one year anniversary since renovation.
Kapolei movie theater deal: $8 tickets for any flick ― all year long

Latest News

HFD is responding to a building fire in Makiki on Thursday afternoon.
Fire breaks out from Makiki home, triggering road closures in area
Haleakala press conference
‘A top priority’: Military says it’s ready to clean up fuel spill atop Haleakala
Midday Newscast
Midday Newscast: Pressure growing to crack down on unlicensed drivers in Hawaii
NTSB: United flight, Cessna came within 1,100 feet of each other while landing at HNL
NTSB: United flight, Cessna came within 1,100 feet of each other while landing at HNL