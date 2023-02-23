First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drier air and strong trade winds are expected through Friday. Wind Advisory level winds remain in the forecast for the north portion and Kohala areas of the Big Island today. Winds will

remain on the breezy to locally windy side over the coming days. An upper level system moving towards the eastern end of the state this weekend could bring in wetter trade winds. Surf along east facing shores will remain large and rough through the middle of next week due to persistent strong trade winds. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is now in effect for east facing shores through 6 AM Saturday. A series of small northwest swells (310-320 degrees) will move through the islands today through Monday

