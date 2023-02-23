Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday. The agency said consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately.

The recall involves multiple model numbers in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes. All of the units have the Cosori brand name on the front.

The air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022 in Best Buy, Target and Home Depot stores and online at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. They cost between $70 and $130.

Consumers should contact Cosori at recall.cosori.com to receive a free replacement air fryer or another product. Consumers must provide their contact information and a photo of their recalled unit. Receipts aren’t needed.

The Cosori brand is owned by Vesync, which is based in Shenzen, China. The company has received 205 reports of air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating or smoking. There have been 10 reports of minor burns and 23 reports of minor property damage, the agency said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Manago Hotel in Captain Cook has received a prestigious recognition.
Hawaii’s oldest restaurant receives prestigious James Beard recognition
8-year-old Washington State boy with Hawaii ties found in Missouri after being reported missing...
Boy with Hawaii ties reported missing in Washington state is found safe
Ala Moana burglary
Police: Burglary suspect tried to evade officers by hiding in Macy’s store ceiling
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Consolidated Theatres Kapolei marks one year anniversary since renovation.
Kapolei movie theater deal: $8 tickets for any flick ― all year long

Latest News

NTSB: United flight, Cessna came within 1,100 feet of each other while landing at HNL
NTSB: United flight, Cessna came within 1,100 feet of each other while landing at HNL
Debrief
Pressure is growing to crack down on unlicensed drivers in Hawaii
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
NTSB: United flight, Cessna came within 1,100 feet of each other while landing at HNL
Memorials to McKinley High student Sara Yara grow at the Kapiolani Blvd. crosswalk where she...
After spate of hit-and-runs, startling figure emerges: 1 in 5 fatal crashes involve unlicensed drivers