Bill to restrict firearms in ‘sensitive places,’ businesses across Oahu advances at Council

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bill that would strictly limit concealed carry of firearms on Oahu has passed another hurdle at the City Council on Wednesday.

The council voted was 6-3 to advance Bill 57 for additional hearings and votes.

The proposal would ban legally permitted guns in so-called sensitive places, like schools, parks, public transportation and government buildings.

It would also allow private businesses to post signs that say whether guns are allowed or not.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, both Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan spoke in support of Bill 57.

“I don’t want to get into a situation where we’re asking everybody to put up signs that say no guns allowed, okay?” Blangiardi said. “If people are in private properties and they want to allow guns to be carried there, they can do that.”

“But we certainly don’t want them in public places. We don’t want them in schools. We don’t want them in government buildings. We don’t want them in churches,” Blangiardi added.

Logan said he supports the intent of the bill but there are some concerns within enforcement.

“But by and large, we absolutely support the bill in the way it’s written,” Logan added.

Several gun rights advocates were also present at the meeting as well to oppose Bill 57.

The head of Hawaii Firearms Coalition believes the city will ultimately lose in court, if the bill were to be signed into law.

“Every other state and city in this nation that has pushed forward similar bills has faced challenges in court and is losing,” said Andrew Namiki Roberts.

“There is no historical analysis that has been done by the city or the state that shows that these places are historically allowed to have their firearms restricted.”

Logan said he has approved about 30 concealed carry applications.

He has received about 600 applications since the Supreme Court ruled last summer that Americans should have a broad right to carry guns in public.

Bill 57 needs to clear at least two more hurdles in the City Council before it can be sent to the mayor’s desk for his signature.

