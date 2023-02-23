Arson investigation opened after fire damages building in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a building in Waianae early Wednesday morning.

Officials said they arrived on the scene around 6:40 a.m. after a rubbish fire had spread to a nearby building at 85-810 Farrington Highway.

Nine units staffed with 28 personnel responded to the incident.

HFD says firefighters forced entry into the occupancy to verify there were no occupants and that the fire did not spread to the interior.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze just after 7 a.m. said HFD.

Officials say no injuries were reported during this incident.

HFD said the fire was “incendiary,” or intentionally set, and the investigation is turned over to the Honolulu Police Department.

Investigators said the cost of damages is estimated at $10,000 to the property and $0 contents.

