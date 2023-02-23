Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

After hurdle in Senate, Green nominates former DHHL director to lead agency

Kali Watson
Kali Watson(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green has nominated a former director of the Department of Hawaiian Homelands to once again lead the agency.

Green said Kali Watson has a proven track record of housing Native Hawaiians, both as leader of DHHL and as chair of the Hawaiian Homes Commission.

The announcement came after Ikaika Anderson withdrew his name for the job after the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs voted against his nomination.

“I am hopeful that state senators and our communities will be supportive of his nomination as we face a critical time in Hawaii,” Green said.

Watson previously led DHHL from 1995 to 1998 — coordinating the development of more than 3,100 residential lots on Hawaiian Home Lands and legislative funding and approval of the $600 million settlement between the state and DHHL, Green said.

The Senate must vote to confirm Watson.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
Maui officials: Luxury yacht that ran aground near marine sanctuary leaked fuel into bay
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
SONIC Drive-In on Hookele Street in Kahului, Maui is now open.
Hundreds line up for grand opening of Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In
8-year-old Washington State boy with Hawaii ties found in Missouri after being reported missing...
Boy with Hawaii ties reported missing in Washington state is found safe
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins

Latest News

Elevated crosswalks to be installed in wake of teen’s hit-and-run death near school
Elevated crosswalks to be installed in wake of teen’s hit-and-run death near school
Morgan Blann holds a photo of Maui firefighter Tre-Evans Dumaran, who died after being swept...
Across the country, a nonprofit honored a fallen Maui firefighter in a very special way
The time has come to say ‘Aloha’ to Aloha Stadium.
It’s time to say goodbye: Here’s how you can bid ‘aloha’ to Aloha Stadium
Sara Yara was fatally struck last week on Kapiolani Boulevard as she was walking to school.
Elevated crosswalks to be installed in wake of teen’s hit-and-run death