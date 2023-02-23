Across the country, a nonprofit honored a fallen Maui firefighter in a very special way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii mourned the loss of Maui firefighter Tre-Evans Dumaran, who died after being swept into a storm drain, a New Jersey teenager gave him a special tribute.

She carried his photograph while she ran a mile in his honor.

“My heart goes out to the family. I’m very happy that I was able to honor him, though,” Morgan Blann said.

Blann is one of the youth runners who represent the nonprofit organization Running 4 Heroes. Accompanied by firefighters from her hometown, she carried a flag as she ran, a symbol of Evans-Dumaran’s sacrifice.

“I love seeing more kids step in and do these miles,” said Zechariah Cartledge, co-founder of Running 4 Heroes.

He started honoring fallen first responders with one-mile runs in 2019, when he was just 10 years old.

Now at 14, he has run most of the miles that have paid tribute to more than 1,400 first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Every single story continues to inspire me more to run for them,” he said.

“I feel safe knowing that we have people like first responders who are willing to give their own life to protect their community, to protect people they don’t even know.”

Running 4 Heroes does more than run — it has also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to injured first responders and to the families of those who died while serving their communities. And it gives grants to law enforcement around the country to help provide supplies for K9 units.

The nonprofit recently opened a tribute hall near Orlando, Florida, that contains a memorial wall for the fallen that helps to keep their memories alive.

Zechariah’s father, Chad, said the hall is the fulfilment of a promise Running 4 Heroes made.

“It’s that place where families when they come to Orlando, Florida, there’s one more place they can come to see that their hero is not being forgotten,” he Cartledge said.

Evans-Dumaran’s photograph and his name will be added to the museum’s wall of honor.

The flag that Morgan carried and a note that she wrote were sent to his family on Maui.

“I feel extremely sad for his family, and I hope they’re doing well,” she said.

She said she thought of Evans-Dumaran throughout her one-mile tribute run. It was her way to say Aloha.

