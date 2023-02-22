Tributes
Suspect arrested following attempted burglary at Ala Moana Center

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:52 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect has been arrested following an attempted burglary at Ala Moana Center early Tuesday morning.

We’re told the suspect reportedly was hiding in the store’s ceiling and tried to escape through an air vent.

Many shoppers and employees were held outside of Macy’s for several hours as police searched for the suspect.

“We went to breakfast and we saw police everywhere,” said Linda Nako. “At the entrance to Macy’s, at the entrance to the bakery and the stairwells.”

HPD confirmed that the suspect was arrested around 9 a.m. but wouldn’t give further details.

The store re-opened around noon.

This story may be updated.

