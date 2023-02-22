Recent hit-and-run crashes have Hawaii drivers calling for more consequences

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More hit-and-run crashes have drivers calling for more consequences.

Former marine Anne Rodolfich said she was leaving the Hilton Lagoon around 7:30 Sunday evening when a white Toyota nipped her car.

“My initial thought was, ‘oh my God, we’re gonna die,’” said Rodolfich. “All I saw was the headlights, and then like someone just speeding, we heard the tires just screeching at us.”

She said the driver then slammed into a pole and sped away with the bumpers hanging off.

Rodolfich followed him to the lagoon parking lot, making sure he wouldn’t flee. She said HPD arrived in ten minutes.

The suspect is facing charges of DUI and fleeing in a vehicle.

Rodolfich said police told her the driver was involved in another hit-and-run about an hour before he scraped her car.

“Even the cops were saying that he could have killed someone. He could have killed us,” said Rodolfich. “He could have killed himself, he could have hurt anyone, and to me, that’s terrifying.”

Liam Stone was riding his moped down Wilder Avenue in Makiki when he was hit by a car Thursday evening.

He said he blacked out.

“It really bothers me that people can do that kind of stuff,” said Stone. “And really, like I could have been dead in the middle of the road, and they just drove off.”

Stone said he suffered a sprained jaw, back injury, cuts, and bruises and needed stitches on his chin.

He said witnesses told him it was a green SUV with a California license plate.

“We’ve also had lots of people on the Next Door app say that they’ve seen that car driving recklessly in this area recently, so we need to get them off the road,” said Stone.

“Just look at the attitude of the drivers, the way they run stop signs, they run red lights, the speeding, so you know our driving habits are getting worse,” said Former HPD Deputy Chief John McCarthy.

He said the way to reduce hit-and-runs is to increase the consequences and enforcement.

“I’m afraid with the way the laws are going, we’re going to see more and more because there’s less consequence for people that do this,” said McCarthy.

Police said if you are involved in a hit-and-run, safety is the first priority, don’t chase after the suspect.

But do try to get a good description of the driver and vehicle.

