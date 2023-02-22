Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Officials: Bones found inside submerged car identified as university student missing 47 years

Kyle Wade Clinkscales went missing on Jan. 27, 1976. (SOURCE: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - Investigators in Georgia identified the skeletal remains found in a car submerged in a creek in 2021 as those of a college student who had been missing for 47 years.

Kyle Wade Clinkscales, a 22-year-old Auburn University student, went missing on Jan. 27, 1976. He was working at the Moose Club in LaGrange at the time and was driving back to Auburn University when he was never heard from or seen again.

Authorities recovered a car that belonged to Clinkscales from a creek in Chambers County on Dec. 7, 2021.

The 1974 Ford Pinto was taken to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and was processed by the sheriff’s office and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Personal belongings of Clinkscales, along with skeletal remains, were also recovered. The remains were sent to the GBI Crime Lab for examination.

On Sunday, officials said the remains were positively identified as those of Clinkscales.

An official report has not yet been completed or released by the GBI as it relates to a manner of death, according to WTVM.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
Maui officials: Luxury yacht that ran aground near marine sanctuary leaked fuel into bay
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
SONIC Drive-In on Hookele Street in Kahului, Maui is now open.
Hundreds line up for grand opening of Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
HPD Chief Joe Logan is pleading with drivers to slow down after a recent incident that left an...
Honolulu police chief pleads with drivers to slow down after ‘rough week’ on Oahu’s roads

Latest News

Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
Caught on camera: A man fights off an attempted carjacker at a gas station.
Caught on camera: Man jumps into car, fights off attempted carjacker at gas station
8-year-old Washington State boy with Hawaii ties found in Missouri after being reported missing...
After missing for months, Washington State boy with Hawaii ties found safe
Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the...
Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killer gets 60 years to life in prison
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Feb. 22, 2023)