Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Nearly 500 unionized Maui hospital workers say they will strike after failing to ratify final offer

The UPW had its members vote on a final contract offer from Kaiser and we're told they failed to ratify the contract.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:45 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 500 employees at 3 Maui County hospitals plan to go on strike tomorrow.

After eight months of contract negotiations the United Public Workers union says its members have voted down a third and final offer from Kaiser.

Housekeepers, food service workers and some nursing personnel plan to picket starting at 6 a.m. in front of Maui Memorial, Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital.

The union says Kaiser’s pay offers fail to meet inflation, and they did not address concerns about mandatory back to back shifts.

Maui Health issued a statement:

The voting to ratify the UPW contract was conducted over the last two days and concluded late this afternoon. Unfortunately, the contract was not ratified by union members. We are disappointed by this result. With the contract not ratified by union members, they will follow through on their intentions to strike, beginning tomorrow February 22 at 6 a.m. The Maui Health Emergency Operations Center team has developed a contingency plan to reduce disruption to normal operations. The safety and accessibility for our employees, providers, patients, and visitors is our priority. All Maui Health System facilities, including Maui Memorial Medical Center, Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Center, Kula Hospital, and Lanai Community Hospital will be accessible during this time. Scheduled procedures and appointments will continue. We appreciate your patience and will provide regular updates when available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD officer critically injured in Harano tunnel Sunday night has been identified
Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing in Kalihi.
Woman, 48, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Kalihi
Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
Maui officials: Luxury yacht that ran aground at marine sanctuary leaked fuel into bay
Wet weather (File Image)
Flash flood warning expires for Kauai, but threat of heavy rain continues

Latest News

Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
Maui officials: Luxury yacht that ran aground at marine sanctuary leaked fuel into bay
Albert Ian Schweitzer
Measure would allow exonerees to file suit while also collecting wrongful conviction payout
HPD Chief Joe Logan is pleading with drivers to slow down after a recent incident that left an...
Honolulu police chief pleads with drivers to slow down after ‘rough week’ on Oahu’s roads
Kona Community Hospital on Hawaii Island.
On Hawaii Island, a desperate request to house traveling nurses key to patient care