Nearly 500 unionized Maui hospital workers say they will strike after failing to ratify final offer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 500 employees at 3 Maui County hospitals plan to go on strike tomorrow.

After eight months of contract negotiations the United Public Workers union says its members have voted down a third and final offer from Kaiser.

Housekeepers, food service workers and some nursing personnel plan to picket starting at 6 a.m. in front of Maui Memorial, Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital.

The union says Kaiser’s pay offers fail to meet inflation, and they did not address concerns about mandatory back to back shifts.

Maui Health issued a statement:

The voting to ratify the UPW contract was conducted over the last two days and concluded late this afternoon. Unfortunately, the contract was not ratified by union members. We are disappointed by this result. With the contract not ratified by union members, they will follow through on their intentions to strike, beginning tomorrow February 22 at 6 a.m. The Maui Health Emergency Operations Center team has developed a contingency plan to reduce disruption to normal operations. The safety and accessibility for our employees, providers, patients, and visitors is our priority. All Maui Health System facilities, including Maui Memorial Medical Center, Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Center, Kula Hospital, and Lanai Community Hospital will be accessible during this time. Scheduled procedures and appointments will continue. We appreciate your patience and will provide regular updates when available.

