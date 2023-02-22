Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Multiple people shot at crime scene of earlier homicide, Florida deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was pronounced dead earlier in the day.(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:46 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray) - Police say multiple people were shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead earlier in the day.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on Hialeah Street in the residential area of Pine Hills and one person has been detained.

According to WWSB, several people were transported to an Orlando hospital for treatment.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said additional details will be released Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
Maui officials: Luxury yacht that ran aground near marine sanctuary leaked fuel into bay
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
SONIC Drive-In on Hookele Street in Kahului, Maui is now open.
Hundreds line up for grand opening of Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
HPD Chief Joe Logan is pleading with drivers to slow down after a recent incident that left an...
Honolulu police chief pleads with drivers to slow down after ‘rough week’ on Oahu’s roads

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment
Maui Memorial battles another round of positive cases
Hundreds of Maui County hospital workers go on strike after ‘best, final’ offer is rejected
The Manago Hotel in Captain Cook has received a prestigious recognition.
Hawaii’s oldest restaurant receives prestigious James Beard recognition
FILE - The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, Arkansas.
5 die in small airplane crashing near Little Rock factory