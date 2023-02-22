Measure would allow exonerees to file suit while also collecting wrongful conviction payout

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The exoneration of Albert Ian Schweitzer in the Dana Ireland murder case is prompting lawmakers to change part of a law providing compensation to those wrongfully convicted.

Currently, Schweitzer can petition for state money totaling $50,000 for every year that he spent behind bars.

If he gets the money, current law restricts him from also making a civil rights claim for the wrongful prosecution, according to his legal team.

“You’re not just suing for yourself, you’re suing to make a better place for other people,” said Ken Lawson, of the Hawaii Innocence Project.

A proposed amendment to the law moving through the state Legislature would allow exonerees to do both.

“If there’s a bigger claim that Mr. Schweitzer might have, he’s not afraid to use the current statute to get the amount that he’s entitled to,” said State Sen. Karl Rhoads, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Rhoads authored the bill that includes the amendment.

He said this would allow an exoneree to get the state money quicker since a lawsuit could take years to resolve.

Schweitzer was convicted in 2000 for the rape and murder of Dana Ireland, but new DNA evidence and other advances in technology show he did not commit the crime.

He spent 23 years in prison along with two years in jail before his trial.

Exonerees often leave prison broke and without updated skills to return to the workforce.

Schweitzer was a nurse on Kauai when he was wrongfully prosecuted in the Ireland case.

The amendment does prevent double dipping. If Schweitzer gets the $50,000 for each year in prison, but then years later, wins a lawsuit against the county prosecutor’s office, he would have to pay the state back.

The bill has passed second reading and is heading to the Ways and Means Committee.

