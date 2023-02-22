Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: Kapiolani’s new pediatric heart center

Dr. Louis Capecci, Kapiolani’s first full-time pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon, shares signs of heart problems parents should look out for in their children.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:37 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children recently opened its new pediatric heart center and it’s the only one of its kind in Hawaii.

Kapiolani says this new center means more Hawaii families won’t have to travel to the mainland for life-saving cardiac care.

Dr. Louis Capecci, Kapiolani’s first full-time pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon, talks about his role in cardiac care and the new center.

He also shares signs of heart problems parents should look out for in their children.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

