Guns, ammunition seized from man with mental health ban

In this image provided by California's Attorney General's Office, a large cache of weapons and...
In this image provided by California's Attorney General's Office, a large cache of weapons and ammunition is displayed following an arrest on Jan. 25, 2023, in the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa, Calif. Authorities announced Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, that they seized nearly two dozen guns, silencers and some 35,000 rounds of ammunition at the Southern California home of a man who was forbidden to own weapons because of a mental health-related ban.(California's Attorney General's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities seized nearly two dozen guns, silencers and some 35,000 rounds of ammunition at the Southern California home of a man who was forbidden to own weapons because of a mental health-related ban, it was announced Tuesday.

Agents from the California Department of Justice arrested the man on Jan. 25 at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced.

The man was under a “mental health-based prohibition” but was listed in the state’s Armed Prohibited Persons System (APPS) database as owning one firearm, according to a statement from the attorney general’s office.

The database identifies people who legally held firearms but were later banned from having them.

Authorities went to the man’s home to seize the gun but he refused to let them in, the statement said.

After getting a search warrant, agents entered and found “four machine guns, seven assault weapons, a short-barreled rifle, four suppressors/silencers, six handguns, one shotgun, four rifles, 54 lower receivers/frames, 41 standard capacity magazines, 87 large-capacity magazines, and approximately 35,000 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition,” the statement said.

The statement didn’t identify the man or why he was placed under a mental health-related weapons prohibition.

The man is charged with various crimes relating to unlawful possession of guns, silencers and ammunition, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

