First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions with breezy winds taking over

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drier air and strong easterly trade winds are expected Wednesday into the second half of the week as low pressure to the west drifts away from the area. A wetter trade wind pattern is possible this weekend as an upper disturbance settles southward into the area. Although the bulk of the showers will favor windward areas, the brisk trades will manage to carry some into leeward areas, especially through the overnight and early morning periods this weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to persistent strong trade winds. A series of small, medium to long-period northwest (310-330 degrees) swells will move through local waters through the weekend. A small, long-period south swell (170 degrees) could provide a small bump up in south shore surf for Sunday into early next week.

