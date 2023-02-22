Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions with breezy winds taking over

First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions with breezy winds taking over
First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions with breezy winds taking over(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drier air and strong easterly trade winds are expected Wednesday into the second half of the week as low pressure to the west drifts away from the area. A wetter trade wind pattern is possible this weekend as an upper disturbance settles southward into the area. Although the bulk of the showers will favor windward areas, the brisk trades will manage to carry some into leeward areas, especially through the overnight and early morning periods this weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to persistent strong trade winds. A series of small, medium to long-period northwest (310-330 degrees) swells will move through local waters through the weekend. A small, long-period south swell (170 degrees) could provide a small bump up in south shore surf for Sunday into early next week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
Maui officials: Luxury yacht that ran aground near marine sanctuary leaked fuel into bay
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
SONIC Drive-In on Hookele Street in Kahului, Maui is now open.
Hundreds line up for grand opening of Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In
Wet weather (File Image)
Flash flood warning expires for Kauai, but threat of heavy rain continues
HPD Chief Joe Logan is pleading with drivers to slow down after a recent incident that left an...
Honolulu police chief pleads with drivers to slow down after ‘rough week’ on Oahu’s roads

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: After a foot of rain on Kauai, back to trade winds and passing showers
Flash flood warning expires for Kauai, but threat of heavy rain continues
Flash flood warning expires for Kauai, but threat of heavy rain continues
Wet weather (File Image)
Flash flood warning expires for Kauai, but threat of heavy rain continues
Flash flood warning extended for Kauai as drenching rains continue
Flash flood warning extended for Kauai as drenching rains continue