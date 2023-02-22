Tributes
Enjoy $10 tickets for any movie, all year long only at Consolidated Theatres Kapolei

Consolidated Theatres Kapolei marks one year anniversary since renovation.
Consolidated Theatres Kapolei marks one year anniversary since renovation.(Courtesy: Consolidated Theatres)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:40 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Consolidated Theatres is marking the first anniversary of its reimagined Kapolei multiplex with cheap movie tickets.

The theatres said it is offering $10 tickets for luxury recliners and $8 tickets for regular seats — all day, all shows, all year long.

The location will also continue its Tuesday Mahalo Days with just $5 tickets for all seats.

The new deal kicks off next Thursday — just in time for Creed 3.

“With its rich history as Kapolei’s first movie theatre, this special space has always been about bringing family and friends together,” said Consolidated Theatres Marketing and Events Manager, Kyler Kokubun.

“It’s only fitting that as we celebrate one year since its beautiful reimagining to better serve the community for the years to come that we recognize our guests, and make this a premiere destination for great value, food, company and cinema.”

Consolidated Theatres Kapolei first opened its doors in 1995.

