Elderly man critically injured after apparently crashing into pole in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly man was critically injured after apparently crashing into a pole in Wahiawa Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on California Avenue at Circle Drive.

According to the Emergency Medical Services, paramedics responded to a car into a pole and administered life-saving treatment to a 70-year-old man.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

