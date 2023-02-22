Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Elderly man critically injured after apparently crashing into pole in Wahiawa

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:15 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly man was critically injured after apparently crashing into a pole in Wahiawa Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on California Avenue at Circle Drive.

According to the Emergency Medical Services, paramedics responded to a car into a pole and administered life-saving treatment to a 70-year-old man.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
Maui officials: Luxury yacht that ran aground near marine sanctuary leaked fuel into bay
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
SONIC Drive-In on Hookele Street in Kahului, Maui is now open.
Hundreds line up for grand opening of Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
HPD Chief Joe Logan is pleading with drivers to slow down after a recent incident that left an...
Honolulu police chief pleads with drivers to slow down after ‘rough week’ on Oahu’s roads

Latest News

8-year-old Breadson John found safe in Missouri after missing for nearly 8 months
After missing for months, Washington State boy with Hawaii ties found safe
HPD Chief Joe Logan is pleading with drivers to slow down after a recent incident that left an...
Honolulu police chief pleads with drivers to slow down after ‘rough week’ on Oahu’s roads
Consolidated Theatres Kapolei marks one year anniversary since renovation.
Enjoy $10 tickets for any movie, all year long only at Consolidated Theatres Kapolei
Ala Moana burglary
Suspect arrested following attempted burglary at Ala Moana Center