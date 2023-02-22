Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

A casting call for the live action remake of “Lilo & Stitch” is seeking keiki hula dancers

The journey to Keiki Hula for young hula dancers
The journey to Keiki Hula for young hula dancers
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:14 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention all keiki hula dancers, there’s a casting call for the live action remake of “Lilo & Stitch.”

Alessi Hartigan Casting is looking for an Oahu halau of 6 to 9-year-old girls with a kumu.

Interested? Email halau videos, group photos and kumu info to BD23@ahartcasting.com

There’s no word yet who would play Lilo or Stitch in the live adaptation, but reports say actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis has signed on to the project.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD officer critically injured in Harano tunnel Sunday night has been identified
Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing in Kalihi.
Woman, 48, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Kalihi
Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
Maui officials: Luxury yacht that ran aground near marine sanctuary leaked fuel into bay
Wet weather (File Image)
Flash flood warning expires for Kauai, but threat of heavy rain continues

Latest News

Nearly 500 unionized hospital workers say they will strike in Maui
Nearly 500 unionized Maui hospital workers say they will strike after failing to ratify final offer
Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
Maui officials: Luxury yacht that ran aground near marine sanctuary leaked fuel into bay
Albert Ian Schweitzer
Measure would allow exonerees to file suit while also collecting wrongful conviction payout
HPD Chief Joe Logan is pleading with drivers to slow down after a recent incident that left an...
Honolulu police chief pleads with drivers to slow down after ‘rough week’ on Oahu’s roads