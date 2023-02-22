A casting call for the live action remake of “Lilo & Stitch” is seeking keiki hula dancers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention all keiki hula dancers, there’s a casting call for the live action remake of “Lilo & Stitch.”

Alessi Hartigan Casting is looking for an Oahu halau of 6 to 9-year-old girls with a kumu.

Interested? Email halau videos, group photos and kumu info to BD23@ahartcasting.com

There’s no word yet who would play Lilo or Stitch in the live adaptation, but reports say actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis has signed on to the project.

