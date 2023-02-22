Tributes
Boredom leads to man playing the lottery and winning record prize

Jerard Hickman says when he gets a little bored, he often goes to the Virginia Lottery’s...
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:41 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man says his boredom helped him cash in on a lottery jackpot.

According to the Virginia Lottery, when Jerard Hickman gets bored, he likes to check its website to play some online games.

And his day got very exciting last week after finding out he won a $785,414 jackpot prize.

Lottery officials said Hickman won the jackpot while playing the Lucky Golden Multiplier game while he was at home.

The Virginia Lottery said it was the largest jackpot ever won in one of its online instant games.

“It feels fantastically awesome!” Hickman said. “If that’s a word, that’s how it feels!”

Hickman, a district manager for a transportation company, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings but does expect to pay some bills.

Officials said the Lucky Golden Multiplier is one of the dozens of online instant games available.

