Amid rail construction disruption in Kalihi, bill aims to offer relief to struggling businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Businesses along Dillingham Boulevard are struggling to stay afloat as work on the Honolulu rail system turns the major thoroughfare into a construction zone.

On Wednesday, the Honolulu City Council will consider a measure that could provide some relief during the disruption, but it doesn’t mean those businesses will ever see financial assistance.

Resolution 22-281 would essentially put pressure on the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation to pitch in to a fund that would compensate businesses impacted by the construction.

This isn’t a new idea — it was suggested back in 2018 and even funded, but the city never took the steps to create a program that would actually distribute that money to business owners.

The utility relocation work — along Dillingham Boulevard, from Laumaka Street down past Honolulu Community College toward the Iwilei Costco — will congest the road until 2026, if it’s completed on time.

Some businesses have reported that they’ve lost customers and seen a drop in traffic since the rail construction started.

Other businesses like Chicken and Brisket have decided to pack up shop and move altogether.

“The rail is coming down here and business started slowing down again, so we decided to move,” said Nolan West, co-owner of Chicken and Brisket.

West and his partners opened up shop back in 2020. They made it through the pandemic, but when the rail construction began, they say it was difficult for people to navigate Dillingham and make it into their parking lot.

Many drivers choose to avoid the thoroughfare altogether.

“A lot of people have started going down Nimitz so it’s been spreading out the traffic a little bit more away from the restaurant. We’re going to be moving to Pearl Highlands to hopefully boost that up again,” added West, who says the eatery had its last day open this past Sunday.

They’re not the only business that has decided to pack up and move.

Hana Tea, just around the corner, has also closed. The shop’s social media pages say that they’re worried about the uncertainty and the lack of business.

In response to this story, HART’s Director of Government Relations and Public Involvement Joey Manahan released a statement, which read in part:

“For the past several months, the Public Involvement teams of both HART and its Contractor have worked closely with Dillingham-area businesses, schools, and residences to inform them of construction and traffic impacts, and to address any related concerns.”

“HART’s proactive community outreach includes monthly public Business and Community meetings to provide updates on the construction and to address input, door-to-door fliers and direct mailers, weekly e-blasts, monthly updates at Neighborhood Board meetings, and one-on-one meetings with numerous condominium associations, businesses and organizations.”

Manahan urged those affected to reach HART via a 24/7 hotline at (808) 566-2299 and through email at info@honolulutransit.org.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.