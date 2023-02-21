Tributes
UH’s Key-Annah Campbell-Pua throws a no-hitter for Hawaii Softball

Hawaii Softball
Hawaii Softball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii softball ends the UNLV Desert Classic thanks to the standout performance by true freshman pitcher Key-Annah Campbell-Pua.

The California native, tossed a no-hitter on Sunday, a full seven innings with six strikeouts to secure the 7-0 win over Montana.

Montana’s only baserunner came from a Ka’ena Keliinoi error.

Campbell-Pua is the first freshman to throw a no-no since 2019 when Izzy Dino did it against Marist and the first seven inning no-hitter since Stephanie Ricketts fired one against arch-rival Fresno State.

At the plate, UH’s Mya’Liah Bethea, Maya Nakamura and Rachel Sabourin all went yard for the ‘Bows.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to a 7-4 overall record.

