UH baseball dominates Wright State to secure season opening series win

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team wrapped up their season opening series with a big win over Wright State on Sunday afternoon.

The ‘Bows carry over a monstrous Saturday performance into their final game against the Raiders to secure a 16-7 win at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii moves to 3-1 on the young season after an opening night loss to WSU, but did out score them 28-9 in the last two meetups.

On Sunday, Baldwin graduate Ben Zeigler-Namoa got the start on the mound and was credited for the win after tossing three scoreless inning with one walk, one hit and a strikeout. Zeigler-Namoa, going both ways, went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored at the plate.

UH’s Jacob Igawa, Kyson Donahue and Matt Wong added three hits and multiple RBI’s — Donahue went yard in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Hawaii is on the road for the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament, starting with San Diego on Friday.

