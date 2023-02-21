Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Parents and teachers detail mold problems, rodent infestations at Big Island school

D’Agostino said she faults the Department of Education for not doing enough to solve the problem.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:23 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parents, teachers and the teachers union say mold problems at the Holualoa Elementary School on the Big Island have gotten so bad, it’s not only compromising student’s health but also their education.

“We have students who have allergies, we have students who have asthma, and they are affected and they are impacted on a daily basis,” said Courtney D’Agostino, who teaches at the school.

D’Agostino said she faults the Department of Education for not doing enough to solve the problem.

“This has been a long pattern of neglect and failure,” she said.

Lisa Vail, student coordinator at the school, said the mold problem dates back to the early 2000s and that the state has done little to fix it since then.

“We’re getting very sick, very ill -- chronic bronchitis, sinus infections. One teacher spent two weeks in the hospital,” she said.

“It’s horrible. And it is like a Dickens novel. It’s terrible.”

And then there’s the rodent infestation.

“Rats have chewed right through some books and other publications ... They also chewed their way through fiber cable wires last month, knocking out the Internet and phone service on campus,” said Logan Okita, vice president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association.

“Holualoa is in a crisis.”

The Department of Education said it conducted a mold assessment in January and temporarily relocated the most-affected classrooms.

It said it increased some room temperatures and purchased de-humidifiers to reduce condensation. It said it’s also in the process of removing carpets and repainting classrooms to prevent the spread of mold.

But parents and teachers said the DOE is not moving fast enough to prevent students from getting sick.

“In my interactions with the DOE, I’ve found that it lacked transparency, there was a lack of a sense of urgency,” said Sarah Teehee, parent and vice president of the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization.

The DOE said longer term fixes, such as re-carpeting and re-painting, will take time because the department needs to develop the work specifications and put the contracts out to bid.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adela’s Country Eatery serves up noodles featuring locally grown products
The no. 5 eatery on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat is right in our own backyard
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Collision between two mopeds in Waipahu leaves 1 man dead and 1 in serious condition
Honolulu police investigating collision between 2 mopeds that left man dead
Major General Roy Macaraeg of Honolulu is the highest ranking Filipino citizen soldier in the...
Meet the highest ranking Filipino general officer in the National Guard. He’s from Hawaii.
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD officer critically injured after being struck by vehicle while conducting traffic control on H-3

Latest News

Koko Head Shooting Complex
City fined after investigation revealed it didn’t provide gun range staff with proper PPE
City fined after investigation revealed it didn’t provide gun range staff with proper PPE
City fined after investigation revealed it didn’t provide gun range staff with proper PPE
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain will be picking up for the western end and likely a First Alert Weather Day for Kauai on Tuesday
SONIC Drive-In on Hookele Street in Kahului, Maui is now open.
Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In opens on Maui!