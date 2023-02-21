Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘So grateful’: Hawaii dancers reflect on performing in Super Bowl halftime spectacular

Now that the NFL season is over, football fans are already counting down to next year, but many in the entertainment industry are still buzzing over Rihanna’s h
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Now that the NFL season is over, football fans are already counting down to next year, but many in the entertainment industry are still buzzing over Rihanna’s halftime show spectacular.

Of the near 300 dancers involved in the Super Bowl performance, three were born and raised in Hawaii.

Summer Waikiki, Sienna Lalau, and Dezmond Soliven all are longtime friends and each moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in dance.

Those aspirations turned into an opportunity of a lifetime when each handpicked to join Rihanna on the big stage after previously working with her longtime choreographer, Parris Goebel.

“I’m so grateful that I even got to be in the room and be a part of it and even be considered for the job because there’s so much talent here in L.A. and everyone would love to do Super Bowl,” said Waikiki, who grew up in Kaneohe.

The preparation for the February show started back in November and the training was intense with hours-long sessions stretching into the early morning hours.

“I think it would be from like 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the morning.” said Lalau, a Waipahu native who moved to L.A. about five years ago. “Every day, just going at it, going at it, trying to perfect this 13-minute show.”

An emotional mix of excitement, nerves, and chicken skin for a show they’ve since re-watched hundreds of times.

“Being a part of the puzzle, you don’t ever get to see how what’s really going on because you’re so focused on doing your job,” said Soliven, who grew up on Oahu’s North Shore. “So it was really cool to sit back at home and see all the shots and see all the camera angles.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adela’s Country Eatery serves up noodles featuring locally grown products
The no. 5 eatery on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat is right in our own backyard
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Collision between two mopeds in Waipahu leaves 1 man dead and 1 in serious condition
Honolulu police investigating collision between 2 mopeds that left man dead
Major General Roy Macaraeg of Honolulu is the highest ranking Filipino citizen soldier in the...
Meet the highest ranking Filipino general officer in the National Guard. He’s from Hawaii.
Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run as she walked to school this week.
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen had 164 traffic violations dating back 3 decades, records show

Latest News

The death of 16-year-old Sara Yara may bring new laws to punish repeat unlicensed drivers.
In wake of fatal crashes, Hawaii lawmakers want crackdown on unlicensed drivers
The incident happened just before midnight in the Harano Tunnel.
HPD officer critically injured after being struck by vehicle while conducting traffic control on H-3
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hawaii dancers reflect on performing with Rihanna in Super Bowl halftime spectacular
Radar shows an area of heavy rain just west of Niihau and Kauai.
FIRST ALERT: Flood watch posted for Kauai County, Oahu as another system approaches