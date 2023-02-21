Tributes
Shaquille O’Neal is coming to Hawaii — this time under the stage name ‘DJ Diesel’

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The one and only Shaquille O’Neal is coming to Hawaii this summer.

Going by the stage name “DJ Diesel,” the 7-foot-1 NBA hall of famer is scheduled to spin his favorites at the Republik on July 14.

O’Neal has played at massive festivals, including Tomorrowland and EDC. But this will be his first show ever in Hawaii.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

To purchase tickets, click here.

