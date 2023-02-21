Shaquille O’Neal is coming to Hawaii — this time under the stage name ‘DJ Diesel’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The one and only Shaquille O’Neal is coming to Hawaii this summer.

Going by the stage name “DJ Diesel,” the 7-foot-1 NBA hall of famer is scheduled to spin his favorites at the Republik on July 14.

O’Neal has played at massive festivals, including Tomorrowland and EDC. But this will be his first show ever in Hawaii.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

