Recent string of injuries involving HPD officers on duty are ‘troubling,’ authorities say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a police officer can be a dangerous career and we’ve seen reminders of that reality here in Hawaii in recent weeks.

Just this month alone, three HPD officers have been involved incidents where they we’re injured in the line of duty.

The most recent incident occurred overnight Sunday on the H-3 Freeway where an officer was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle.

It happened on the Kaneohe side of the Harano Tunnel where the officer was directing traffic at a crash scene when a 25-year-old male swerved to miss a stalled vehicle and pinned the 46-year-old officer between those two vehicles

Our police sources tell us he suffered serious injuries to both legs and was last in critical condition. The officer since has had emergency surgery Monday.

On Tuesday, Chief Joe Logan said the officer had made it out of that procedure and was recovering in the hospital but still had a long road of healing ahead of him.

”The officer who was injured has 15 years of service and is assigned to District 4. His name is not being released at this time. We are supporting him and his family and ask that the media respect their privacy at this time.”

Last Thursday, an officer was attacked by a man with a hammer during a traffic stop in Laie and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Logan said that officer has been released from the hospital and is currently recovering at home.

Another officer was struck by a vehicle on Moanalua freeway back on Feb. 9. This time he was in his police vehicle and was rear-ended and was not seriously hurt. The 57-year-old female driver in that crash was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Regarding the recent line of duty injuries, SHOPO President Robert Cavaco said a number of local organizations work to support police officers and raise awareness about the dangers of their jobs and the sacrifices they make to keep the public safe.

FBI Honolulu Civilian Academy Alumni Association member Sheryl Ferido said the recent string of injuries are troubling. She hopes the public continues to show their support and aloha for Hawaii’s law enforcement officers.

The association recently spearheaded a Light Hawaii Blue Campaign.

”The Light Hawaii Blue campaign encourages people to buy blue light bulbs and install them on their porches or anywhere else visible on their homes,” Ferido said.

“The lights mean a lot to the officers and I have personally heard stories about how that encourages them to do the important work that they do.”

To learn more about the Light Hawaii Blue campaign, click here.

