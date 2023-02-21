Tributes
The Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree brought together some of the State’s best ballers

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:12 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of the State’s best high school girls basketball players hit the court at this year’s Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree.

This year’s Jamboree was truly a showcase of the island chain’s best, with every county represented — afitting celebration for the 2023 prep basketball season.

It was a full day of competition at Iolani’s lower gym with four teams comprised of the 808′s best high school ballers.

The tourney has been put on by former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann for nearly three decades, a way to help the girls get exposure to pursue basketball past high school.

“You know, we’ve always said that island girls can compete with the best.” Hannemann told Hawaii News Now. “You see that they’ve come from all over the state, They’re excited, they’re energetic, they’re playing well.”

Like all All-Star games in the islands, its never about the final scores or the stat sheet, but a chance to celebrate each other.

“I think it’s a great opportunity playing with different girls from all other teams.” ‘Iolani senior Haylie Ohta said. “I feel like we can get to know other people and it’s just a great opportunity to play further.”

This is also a tourney that puts a spotlight on the outer islands, a spotlight they don’t usually get during the regular season.

“It’s a blessing when we can get our neighbor island kids here because you know, they put in just as much as work and they compete and show out.” Team Yellow head coach Shawna-Lei Kuehu said. “for our local kids on the outer Islands to see that they have kids representing their island and hopefully it will inspire them to kind of follow their dreams as well.”

For the very first time, the Island of Lanai was represented.

Haley Ostrander, a senior guard the Pine Lasses took the first flight to Oahu this morning to participate in the Jamboree.

“It’s really important that we bring in more people from the outer Islands because they have a lot to offer.” Ostrander said. “It’s a great opportunity to show like where I come from and my teammates.

The Jamboree is now in its 29th year and Hannemann doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I will continue to do this.” Hannemann said. “This is such a great feeling to promote women’s sports, gender equity and Title XI.”

