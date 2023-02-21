Hawaii’s first SONIC Drive-In opens on Maui!

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been one Maui man’s mission to be first in line for the grand opening of several fast-food chains on the Valley Isle.

On Monday, Frank Barbosa got to add SONIC Drive-In to his list.

Frank smiled and danced energetically Monday morning despite his fatigue.

“About 21 hours. It was cold,” he said.

That’s 21 hours waiting in line to be the state’s first SONIC Drive-In customer.

His wife, Jocelin, was the first customer in line in the drive through.

“If I can’t beat him, might as well join him right,” she said.

Frank is a familiar face for many firsts at fast food chains on Maui.

“Started off at Jollibee. Then we went to Raising Cane’s and Chick-fil-A. Now we’re at Sonic,” Frank said.

Frank said he was excited to try the tater tots.

“Perfect. Automatic crunchy. It’s not oily. Has a good seasoning to it. Number one,” he said.

He called the new and unique Aloha Shoyu teriyaki burger “beautiful.”

“Bun is soft. Awesome!”

Hundreds lined up behind him for the same experience.

“What’s really important is not to lose touch with the local community,” said Edwin Prather, Managing Member of SONIC Hawaii. “We’re really proud because Sonic is just a different kind of franchise, it does a lot of partnering with local schools.”

SONIC Foundation is donating $40,000 to fund public-school teachers on Maui.

The building has a solar power system that will provide more than 80-percent of the drive-in’s power needs.

It also features Hawaii muralist Kristie Fujiyama’s artwork.

Plus, local musicians Fiji and lead singer of Maoli Glenn Awong are franchise owners.

“It’s just really exciting to have everyone here supporting local, local business owned and just a local franchise now,” Awong said.

Awong posted a new song on his Instagram page Monday singing “We Open.”

SONIC Drive-In plans to open in Kapolei next year.

