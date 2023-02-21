Hawaii’s Best prep hoopsters converged for the Damien Farias Senior Basketball Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of the State’s best high school ballers converged at Saint Louis school for the Damien Farias Senior Basketball Classic on Saturday night.

The TC Ching Athletic Center was rocking Saturday night for the All star classic.

It saw team Red taking on team Blue with both squads loaded with some of the best players in the State. Team blue besting their counterparts, 143-131.

However, it wasn’t about a final score but a celebration of the 2023 prep basketball season.

“That’s exactly the whole point of this is, for all the guys that come out, it’s a hard fought year it was back and forth, but to come out and just have fun playing basketball, a lot of these guys grew up playing with each other and then they went off to the other teams.” Saint Louis and team Red head coach Dan Hale told Hawaii News Now. “To have them be able to come back and play on the same team or play against each other one last time, perfect.”

The teams weren’t divided by location or league, so it pitted some teammates against each other and the boys didn’t shy away from the friendly competition.

“I just like battling with them and working and getting better with them.” Mililani senior Jayden Kipapa said. “It’s always a good time with them.”

“It’s nothing really, I mean in practice, I be busting them anyways, they can’t guard me.” Campbell senior Rondell Blenman-Villareal said.

The game also gave players and experience interact with guys wouldn’t other wise get to meet during the regular season.

“It was a fun experience, being able to play with other people on different teams.” Blenman-Villareal said. “I love the energy, the energy was high, the whole game.”

Especially those from the neighbor islands, this was a chance for them to showcase the talent throughout the island chain.

“It’s just good we get acknowledged, you know, especially being an Outer Island kid, It’s fun coming over here and just playing, having fun.” Kamehameha-Maui’s Po’okela Aiu said. “I’m not representing just myself, my family is really representing the whole island of Maui.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.