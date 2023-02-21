First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain with flooding conditions persist over the west end of the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet conditions will persist for much of the state during the next couple of days under a continued moist east to southeast wind flow, and chances for flooding rainfall will increase across the western end of the island chain today as a deep low settles several hundred miles west of Kauai. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the high summits of the Big Island as deeper moisture reaches higher elevations and produces periods of freezing rain showers. The low will weaken and drift away from the state late Wednesday and Thursday, decreasing the flood threat and allowing a breezy trade wind flow to develop from east to west. Somewhat wet and breezy trade winds will prevail late in the work week and into the weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to persistent and strong trade winds over the state. A series of small, medium to long period northwest swells will move through the island waters through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.