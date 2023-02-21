Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

An ‘unprecedented’ 12 manatees were released back into the ocean

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A new record has been set by manatee rescue and rehabilitators after 12 of the sea creatures were released back into the ocean on Monday.

According to a news release from the Save the Manatee Club, an “unprecedented” 12 manatees were released off the coast of Florida by the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

According to the release, this was the most ever released into the wild in a single day.

Researchers said they put GPS trackers on the creatures to keep up with them.

The manatees released back into the wild include Asha, Scampi, Ferret, Finch, Artemis, Bianca, Inigo, Lilpeep, Maximoff, Alby, Manhattan, and Swimshady.

The organization said most of the manatees released were orphans whose mothers died of starvation.

Experts said the animals’ starvation is being caused by the loss of seagrasses in the Indian River Lagoon, which acts as an important home to the manatee.

Florida officials started to distribute lettuce to supplement the manatees’ diets.

Manatees have been experiencing an “unusual mortality event” in Florida during the past three years, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adela’s Country Eatery serves up noodles featuring locally grown products
The no. 5 eatery on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat is right in our own backyard
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Collision between two mopeds in Waipahu leaves 1 man dead and 1 in serious condition
Honolulu police investigating collision between 2 mopeds that left man dead
Major General Roy Macaraeg of Honolulu is the highest ranking Filipino citizen soldier in the...
Meet the highest ranking Filipino general officer in the National Guard. He’s from Hawaii.
Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run as she walked to school this week.
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen had 164 traffic violations dating back 3 decades, records show

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The death of 16-year-old Sara Yara may bring new laws to punish repeat unlicensed drivers.
In wake of fatal crashes, Hawaii lawmakers want crackdown on unlicensed drivers
The incident happened just before midnight in the Harano Tunnel.
HPD officer critically injured after being struck by vehicle while conducting traffic control on H-3
Of the near 300-dancers involved in the Super Bowl performance, three were born and raised in...
‘So grateful’: Hawaii dancers reflect on performing in Super Bowl halftime spectacular
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hawaii dancers reflect on performing with Rihanna in Super Bowl halftime spectacular