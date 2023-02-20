Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says

Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.(Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:37 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina was arrested after deputies said she tried to have three kilos of cocaine shipped to her home.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said investigators received a tip about a parcel of cocaine being delivered to a home on Feb. 13.

Officials with several agencies worked together and intercepted the package.

Deputies said it contained two large bricks of compressed powder, weighing more than six and a half pounds.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile estimated the street value of the cocaine was more than $180,000.

According to deputies, the package was addressed to 28-year-old Quanisha Manago.

An undercover agent delivered the parcel and deputies said Manago took the cocaine, put it in the back of a 2012 Ford Focus and started to get behind the wheel of the car.

Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

“This was a lot of cocaine, and thanks to all who participated it will never hit the street,” Faile said.

Officials are continuing to investigate the case, including the source of the cocaine, which was shipped from a location outside of the continental U.S.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adela’s Country Eatery serves up noodles featuring locally grown products
The no. 5 eatery on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat is right in our own backyard
Collision between two mopeds in Waipahu leaves 1 man dead and 1 in serious condition
Honolulu police investigating collision between 2 mopeds that left man dead
Major General Roy Macaraeg of Honolulu is the highest ranking Filipino citizen soldier in the...
Meet the highest ranking Filipino general officer in the National Guard. He’s from Hawaii.
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run as she walked to school this week.
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen had 164 traffic violations dating back 3 decades, records show

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
39th annual Great Aloha Run kicks off in-person for the first time since the pandemic.
Running for charity: Thousands hit the pavement for the 39th annual Great Aloha Run
‘Debt avalanche’ method effective for those with multiple creditors
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
New earthquake causes further devastation in Turkey, Syria
An crash prompted a complete shutdown of the H-3 Freeway in both directions during the...
Pedestrian, 46, hospitalized in critical condition following crash on H-3 Freeway