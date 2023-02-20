Woman, 48, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 48-year-old woman was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Kalihi on Monday morning, according to officials.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Gulick Avenue.

Emergency Medical Services said they treated the woman, who suffered multiple puncture wounds to her upper body.

It’s still unclear what led up to the incident.

Honolulu police are investigating.

This story will be updated.

