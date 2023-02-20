Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman, 48, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Kalihi

Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing in Kalihi.
Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing in Kalihi.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 48-year-old woman was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Kalihi on Monday morning, according to officials.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Gulick Avenue.

Emergency Medical Services said they treated the woman, who suffered multiple puncture wounds to her upper body.

It’s still unclear what led up to the incident.

Honolulu police are investigating.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adela’s Country Eatery serves up noodles featuring locally grown products
The no. 5 eatery on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat is right in our own backyard
Collision between two mopeds in Waipahu leaves 1 man dead and 1 in serious condition
Honolulu police investigating collision between 2 mopeds that left man dead
Graphic for HNN livestream newscasts
LIVE: Watch HNN
Major General Roy Macaraeg of Honolulu is the highest ranking Filipino citizen soldier in the...
Meet the highest ranking Filipino general officer in the National Guard. He’s from Hawaii.
Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run as she walked to school this week.
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen had 164 traffic violations dating back 3 decades, records show

Latest News

An crash prompted a complete shutdown of the H-3 Freeway in both directions during the...
HPD officer critically injured while conducting traffic control on H-3 Freeway
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Feb. 20, 2023)
Teachers and parents speak out about mold and other problems at Holualoa Elementary on Hawaii...
Teachers, parents speak out about ‘disgusting’ mold, infestations at Holualoa Elementary
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car in Kahului